House Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern on Wednesday released text of a resolution that would allow for “proxy” voting in the House and virtual committee proceedings during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Should more lockdowns come quickly, I don’t want us to look back then and wish we made changes now,” said Mr. McGovern, Massachusetts Democrat. “We cannot risk Congress grinding to a halt because of this virus. We need to act.”

The proxy system would allow a member to designate someone else to vote on their behalf.

The resolution also says during a “covered period” designated by the House speaker, committees can conduct proceedings remotely and committee members can vote remotely.

It also directs the Committee on Administration to examine the feasibility of remote participation in floor proceedings.

“I don’t suggest these changes lightly, but this is an extraordinary time,” Mr. McGovern said.

The House and Senate have been grappling with how to safely conduct their business amid social distancing guidelines and as much of the nation’s capital is on lockdown.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said he’d like the full Senate to come back before voting on the next round of coronavirus legislation.

The Senate cleared a nearly $500 billion relief package on Tuesday via voice vote, and the House is expected to pass it later this week.

