Numerous press reports now suggest that former first lady Michelle Obama would be an ideal running mate for Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden as the presidential election draws closer. That could backfire, however.

“The downfall for Biden in this potential scenario would be the continued reality of being outshined by his vice president. Michelle Obama is arguably bigger than Joe Biden in terms of her name recognition and global popularity. Biden would be playing second fiddle to yet another Obama even though his name would be at the top of the ticket,” wrote Nate Ashworth, editor-in-chief of Election Central, a political news site.

Mrs. Obama is not likely interested, he said, now that she and former President Barack Obama are producing documentaries for Netflix and authoring bestselling books.

“She has much more influence from the outside, free from the requirements and limits of working inside the government. It’s hard to see her leaving that life to go back into public service and spend months on a grueling campaign trail and then serve four or more years in the White House,” Mr. Ashworth said.

The potential also exists that Mrs. Obama’s presence would highlight Mr. Biden’s “weaknesses as a candidate,” he noted

“It is very likely that Michelle Obama will be on the campaign trail in 2020, stumping for Joe Biden, but will be doing so alongside President Obama, not as Biden’s potential Vice President,” the analyst concluded.

