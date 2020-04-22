The No. 2 military officer at the Pentagon said he appreciated President Trump’s message on Twitter that directed the U.S. Navy to “destroy” any Iranian vessels that “harass” American ships.

Air Force Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Pentagon reporters Wednesday the president was emphasizing that any warship has the inherent right of self-defense.

“I like that the president warned an adversary. That’s what he’s doing: He’s providing a warning,” Gen. Hyten said.

The intent behind the language is clear. Harassment is actions designed to both provoke and threaten, he said.

“If you want to go down that path, we will come and we will come large. So don’t go down that path,” Gen. Hyten said. “We understand that direction and every commander deployed has the ability to execute.”

Mr. Trump issued his Twitter warning about a week after nearly a dozen vessels from Iran’s Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps made several “dangerous and harassing” approaches to U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ships operating in the Persian Gulf. At one point, an Iranian boat came within 10 yards of a Coast Guard cutter.

A ship’s commander can tell the difference between hostile and non-hostile actions from another vessel, Gen. Hyten said.

“If you come across and you’re at a safe distance and you’re waving — that’s one thing,” he said. “If you have a gun and you point it at me, that’s another thing. We know what that line is [and] we will respond. I think the president’s message was crystal-clear.”

