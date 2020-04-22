PHOENIX (AP) - A Phoenix couple is facing felony charges in Cottonwood after allegedly being found with multiple stolen credit cards, authorities said.

Cottonwood police said 28-year-old James Thomas McCord and 29-year-old Mary Amanda Garner are jailed on suspicion of mail theft, identity theft, vehicle theft, vehicle burglary and drug possession.

Police said an officer was on patrol when he spotted a pickup truck that was seen on surveillance video where a stolen credit card had been used to make various purchases.

They said McCord had numerous credit cards belonging to other people in his wallet and the truck Garner was in was reported stolen in Tempe.

Police got a search warrant for the truck and the couple’s motel room and reported finding mail from Phoenix, Sedona and Verde Valley plus methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and evidence allegedly linking them to a recent rash of vehicle burglaries in Cottonwood.

It was unclear Tuesday if either McCord or Garner has a lawyer yet.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.