ABITA SPRINGS, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man is accused of walking into an unlocked house in his neighborhood and attacking the owners with a sickle and hatchet.

Michael Quave, 39, of the Abita Springs area, was arrested Tuesday evening on two counts of attempted murder and one of aggravated burglary with a weapon, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday.

Spokeswoman Suzanne Carboni said the woman was bleeding profusely when deputies arrived about 5 p.m. Tuesday and the man had a small cut on his head. Deputies were able to “subdue” the woman’s bleeding, and an ambulance crew took her to a hospital, Carboni said.

The husband told deputies he was asleep when Quave hit him with a sickle, then went after his wife with a hatchet, cutting her several times, Carboni said.

She said she does not know whether Quave has an attorney.

The incident is still being investigated and other details are not available, she said. The news release did not mention a possible motive.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.