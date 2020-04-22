A New York Democrat has advice for Americans dealing with job insecurity during the coronavirus crisis: Don’t go back to work.

“Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls for a national work boycott. The congresswoman says Americans should refuse to go back to work,” said Vice TV, which will include her commentary on the premiere of “A Seat at the Table,” a new talk show which premieres Wednesday night.

The lawmaker is not keen on President Trump’s methods to get the nation back on the job and re-ignite the economy. His efforts have included a recent series of tweets which called for the “liberation” of states where local citizens are actively protesting social distancing and other restrictions.

“When we talk about this idea of reopening society you know, only in America- does the president — when the president tweets about liberation — does he mean go back to work. When we have this discussion about going back or reopening, I think a lot people should just say no — we’re not going back to that,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez tells the upcoming Vice program.

“We’re not going back to working 70 hour weeks just so that we can put food on the table and not even feel any sort of semblance of security in our lives,” she notes.

