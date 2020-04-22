Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden effectively tied President Trump in new polling of six battleground states released Wednesday.

A CNBC/Change Research poll found Mr. Trump leading the former vice president 47.5% to 46.8% across Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The poll surveyed 5,787 likely voters in the six states and had a 1.3% margin of error across the states.

How Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden have addressed the coronavirus outbreak looks to be a crucial factor in voters’ thinking with 51% saying Mr. Biden and Democrats would do better while 49% selected Mr. Trump and Republicans.

Fifty-percent or more of respondents approve of President Trump’s response to coronavirus in three states: Arizona, 51% approve; Michigan, 50% approve; and in North Carolina, 50% approve.

Mr. Trump’s approval rating for coronavirus is underwater in the remaining three states: Florida, 45% approve; Pennsylvania, 49% approve; and in Wisconsin, 49% approve.

Coronavirus relief payments reached 46% of respondents nationwide in advance of the poll with 37% of respondents saying they anticipated receiving such relief soon.

CNBC/Change Research’s survey polled the six battleground state likely voters on April 17 and 18. A companion nationwide poll of 1,178 likely voters on April 17-18 had a 2.9% margin of error.

