President Trump said Tuesday he’s planning to hold another Fourth of July celebration on the National Mall in Washington, one of the first big events he’s proposed since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“On July 4, we will be doing what we had at the Mall,” Mr. Trump said at the White House. “We’re going to be doing it. Last year was a tremendous success and I would imagine we’ll do it, hopefully I can use the term ‘forever.’ That was a great success.”

Last year, Mr. Trump for the first time in his presidency delivered remarks on Independence Day on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. The celebration featured some military hardware and a flyover by the Navy’s Blue Angels.

The president did say this year’s celebration on the National Mall may only have 25% of the people it had last year, and that the attendees will “most likely” be standing six feet apart or more to observe social distancing.

