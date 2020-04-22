National parks that have been closed due to the COVID-19 crisis will soon reopen, President Trump said Tuesday.

“We will begin to reopen our national parks and public lands for the American people to enjoy,” Mr. Trump said during a tree-planting ceremony on the White House grounds to celebrate Earth Day.

The president didn’t specify a timetable. Some of the nation’s most iconic parks, such as Yellowstone, Yosemite, Grand Teton and Great Smoky Mountains have been closed due to the pandemic.

Most of the other 62 major national parks have remained open for hiking and other activities, while their visitors’ centers and other facilities have been closed. The National Park Service also waived entrance fees.

