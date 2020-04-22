West Point officials have confirmed that President Trump will deliver the commencement speech to the graduating class at the U.S. Military Academy.

The Class of 2020 will return to the campus in time for the June 13 graduation ceremony. West Point officials acknowledged it will look different from past ceremonies because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

This will be Mr. Trump’s first visit to West Point as graduation speaker.

“We are honored to host the commander in chief as we celebrate the many accomplishments of our graduating class,” said Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy.

Cadets at the New York academy have been taking courses online while at home. West Point officials say the size and scope of the graduation ceremony will be determined by safety considerations for both cadets and the local community.

“The academy leadership is conducting a thorough analysis and plan for the safe return of the Corps of Cadets,” Army officials said in a statement.

Lt. Gen. Williams said West Point has received “tremendous support” from Army leadership throughout the process of dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

“The academy looks forward to welcoming the newest cohort of lieutenants into the ranks of the Army officer corps,” he said.

