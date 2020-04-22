President Trump said he told Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Tuesday that he disagrees “strongly” with the governor’s decision to allow hair salons, tattoo parlors and other businesses to reopen this week from the COVID-19 shutdown.

“I told the governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, that I disagree strongly with his decision to open certain facilities which are in violation of the ‘phase one’ guidelines for the incredible people of Georgia,” the president announced at his daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House. “But at the same time, he must do what he thinks is right.”

Mr. Kemp, a Republican, is also allowing nail salons, barbershops and bowling alleys to reopen on Friday. The president said such decisions are up to governors, and said he would only take action “if I see something totally egregious, totally out of line.”

“But I think spas and beauty salons and tattoo parlors and barber shops in phase one, we’re going to have ‘phase two’ very soon — it’s just too soon. I think it’s too soon. They can wait a little bit longer. Safety has to predominate,” the president said.

