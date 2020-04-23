For the first time ever, two of the greatest hockey players to ever live squared off. It just happened, like many sports these days, in the video game world.

Alex Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky livestreamed two games of “NHL 20” on Wednesday night and raised more than $40,000 to split between two charities for coronavirus relief efforts. More than 450,000 people logged in to watch the stream on Twitch, according to Twitch’s view counter.

The money will be split between Monumental Sports and Entertainment Foundation’s “Feeding the Frontlines” fund and the Edmonton Food Bank in Edmonton, Canada. Viewers on Twitch donated more than $20,000, and Gretzky and Ovechkin agreed to match that total.

As for the games themselves, Gretzky and his son beat Ovechkin and Caps Gaming streamer JohnWayne 5-4 in overtime in the first game, but Ovechkin got revenge on Gretzky’s Oilers with a 4-1 win the second time around.

Gretzky played as a classic Oilers team that included video game versions of himself, Mark Messier, Jari Kurri and Paul Coffey. Ovechkin controlled the 2019-20 Capitals.

Ovechkin didn’t hold back his desire to celebrate when he scored, especially on this game-tying goal in which his Lars Eller fed JohnWayne’s Michal Kempny on a breakaway in the last three seconds to force overtime.

Ovi scoring #NHL20 goals is as exciting as his real ones 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tdmCWmtSSu — #NHL20 (@EASPORTSNHL) April 23, 2020

But after video-game Braden Holtby laid out for a big save, the Oilers deposited one behind him for the overtime winner.

Ovechkin scored a goal as himself in the first minute of the second game as Washington had an easier time on its way to a 4-1 win.

