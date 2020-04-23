British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “fully recovering” from COVID-19 symptoms that cost him a stay in the intensive care unit earlier this month, and he is expecting to be back to work soon.

Mr. Johnson tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, on March 26 and had quarantined at his residence but was admitted to the hospital after his symptoms worsened. He received oxygen treatment while in the intensive care unit, but he did not require a ventilator.

“He is also right now, as he is fully recovering, doing what we are asking people across the country to do. He is taking the advice of the medical experts and the doctors and doing as the doctors outlined him to do,” Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told Sky Thursday.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been deputizing for Mr. Johnson until he can return, which Mr. Lewis said could be “very soon.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing him back in full swing and in full grip of the reins as prime minister of the country. I’m sure he will be very soon,” he added. “I am sure he will be very keen to get back, but I think he is also doing the right thing.”

The United Kingdom has reported 134,639 confirmed cases, 18,100 deaths and 691 recoveries from COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Britain has a population of 66.4 million.

