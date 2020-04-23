Rep. Doug Collins, Georgia Republican, on Thursday said the situation in his state where some businesses are being allowed to open this week even as a stay-at-home order is in place until the end of the month “creates a problem.”

“The governor did not take away the stay-at-home order, but yet selectively decided certain businesses are going to open up,” Mr. Collins said on “Fox & Friends,” referring to Gov. Brian Kemp.

Mr. Kemp is allowing some businesses, including salons and tattoo parlors, to open starting on Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump on Wednesday had said he told Mr. Kemp he thinks it’s too soon.

“The president wants the country open. I want the country open. The governor wants the country open. The problem is, how do you do it?” Mr. Collins said.

The congressman said depending on the area, there should have been more local input.

“It’s made people nervous,” Mr. Collins said. “I think clear communication is what has to happen. But when you’re telling people to still stay at home but yet we’re going to open certain businesses, that creates a problem in which people are not sure what to do.”

Mr. Collins is mounting an intra-party challenge this year to GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed to her post by Mr. Kemp.

Ms. Loeffler and GOP Sen. David Perdue, who is up for reelection this year, have supported a phased approach to reopening the economy.

“The governor has been very thoughtful in undertaking this decision. He’s being guided by leading health officials. This is very gradual and data-driven,” Ms. Loeffler said.

