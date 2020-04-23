Iran on Thursday summoned Swiss Ambassador to Iran Markus Leitner amid rising U.S. tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The ambassador, who represents U.S. interests in Iran, was told to send a message to Washington that Iran will respond to any threats in the Persian Gulf and “strongly defend” its maritime rights in the region, Reuters reported.

The summoning came as the major general for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said he has “ordered our naval forces to destroy any American terrorist force in the Persian Gulf that threatens security of Iran’s military or non-military ships.”

President Trump on Wednesday said he has authorized the U.S. Navy to “shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass” American ships. His tweet came a week after a handful of Iran’s IRGC boats made several threatening approaches to U.S. warships conducting joint operations with Army attack helicopters in international waters.

U.S. military officials said following the incident that the IRGC navy boats repeatedly crossed in front of and behind the U.S. ships at close range and at high speed. One of the Iranian boats came within 10 yards of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Maui.

On Monday, the IRGC acknowledged the close encounter with the U.S. ships in the Persian Gulf but pinned the blame on Washington.

