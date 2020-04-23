Sen. Lamar Alexander, Tennessee Republican, said the prospect of the Republican National Convention being held as scheduled in late August is wholly dependent on how the U.S. deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t even know if we’ll have a Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina,” Mr. Alexander said in an interview with C-SPAN published Wednesday.

Mr. Alexander, who is not seeking another term in the U.S. Senate, had been asked if he would feel comfortable attending.

“All of this depends on what happens each week,” he said. “We need the tests, the screening tests — lots of them — in order to have any chance of going to a Republican National Convention or any other big event.”

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said this week organizers were moving “full speed ahead” with plans for a traditional convention but that they would monitor conditions and adjust accordingly.

President Trump, who appears eager to get back on the campaign trail after largely being confined to the White House during the outbreak, said earlier this month there’s no contingency plan for the GOP convention.

Democrats postponed their convention in Milwaukee, which had been slated for mid-July, to August in light of the coronavirus.

Former Virginia Gov. and Democratic National Committee Chairman Terry McAuliffe said last week he doubts there will be a Milwaukee convention.

