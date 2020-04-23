PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The parents of a 4-year-old girl who died after she was shot inside a northeast Philadelphia home this week were charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter, prosecutors said.

Alhakim Nunez and Iris Rodriguez, both 29, also face counts of child endangerment, obstruction of justice and corruption of minors. Bail was set at $1 million for Nunez and $500,000 for Rodriguez, and it wasn’t known if either one had retained an attorney.

Ashley Gushue, 31, who authorities said was not related to the child, is charged with unsworn falsification, tampering with evidence and obstruction. She was present when the shooting occurred.

The charges stem from the fatal shooting of 4-year-old Kastari ‘Star’ Nunez inside her family’s home on Monday night. Authorities have said the girl was shot in abdomen and was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead early Tuesday.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Nunez, Rodriguez, Gushue and another adult were present when the shooting occurred, but he did not provide further details or say who allegedly fired the shot that killed the child.

A .357 revolver was recovered from the living room sofa in the home, along with five live rounds and one spent cartridge casing.

