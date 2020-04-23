Former U.S. Food and Drugs Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on Thursday said he wouldn’t be surprised if Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp revises his plans for some businesses in the state to reopen this week after pushback from President Trump.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the governor pulls back from this list and pushes off the reopening of these kinds of businesses to a later point in the reopening of his overall economy,” Dr. Gottlieb said on CNBC.

Mr. Kemp is allowing some businesses, including salons and tattoo parlors, to reopen starting on Friday.

Mr. Trump had said on Wednesday it was probably too soon but that he would leave things up to Mr. Kemp.

“I think if you were trying to create a list of things that you didn’t want to open in the early phases of trying to restart the economy, it would look a lot like this list,” Dr. Gottlieb said, also pointing out that bowling alleys and theaters are on there. “So I don’t know how they actually came up with these businesses.”

Dr. Gottlieb has emerged as an influential voice during the coronavirus pandemic and response.

The White House named him as one of about 200 industry leaders and experts helping the administration, and he’s also advising Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on COVID-19 responses.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.