President Trump said he wants states to open as soon as possible but he “wasn’t happy” with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for deciding to open businesses faster than White House coronavirus guidelines dictate.

“I wasn’t happy with Brian Kemp.” he said, repeating it for emphasis.

Mr. Kemp, a Republican, plans to open businesses such as gyms and nail salons on Friday, citing new testing, the ability to maintain social distancing and the need to get the economy moving.

The decision raised eyebrows at this point in the outbreak, since cases haven’t declined by a significant amount.

Mr. Trump raised objections late Wednesday but the governor is moving forward.

“I want the states to open more than he does. I didn’t like to see spas at this earlier stage,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump said it was the governor’s decision, however, so he’ll have to take the heat for any poor outcomes.

