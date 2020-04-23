The Trump administration on Thursday announced plans to extend a $12.1 million economic aid package to Greenland as part of efforts to boost diplomatic ties and strengthen military presence across the Arctic as China and Russia aim to gain greater access to the region.

U.S. officials have said that although the two countries are working together in obtaining a wider hold in the Arctic, Moscow mainly wants military advantage while Beijing is pursuing economic benefits.

China has announced it is planning a “Polar Silk Road” as part of its global ambition to expand its power and influence.

The activities of both states have led other Arctic nations including the U.S., Canada, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland to develop closer security ties.

“Our goal is to be the partner of choice for Arctic states,” a senior state department official told reporters.

The official said the package will “sort of jumpstart this new beginning — this rebirth, if you will — of our engagement in Greenland, and it includes some assistance in a few different areas.”

Last year, President Trump reportedly expressed interest in purchasing Greenland from Denmark. The allegation gained widespread attention and criticism, particularly from Denmark, which called the idea of purchasing the autonomous territory “absurd.”

The latest move again drew criticism from Denmark for attempting to “bribe the Greenlandic people.”

Karsten Honge, a member of the foreign affairs committee for Denmark’s Socialist People’s Party, said the U.S. “clearly crossed the line,” in extending the aid package.

“It’s completely unheard of that a close ally tries to create division between Greenland and Denmark this way,” he said Thursday, the Denmark Sabah reported.

“This is an attempt to bribe the Greenlandic people with the aim to increase their military presence there,” he continued.

The senior state department official insisted the package was not intended to cause division, but is instead “good old-fashioned diplomatic stagecraft designed to enhance our engagement,” and was not “designed to pave the way to purchase Greenland.”

Greenland, meanwhile, has welcomed the deal, but is skeptical about the U.S.’ intentions.

Aaja Chemnitz Larsen, a member of Greenland’s opposition party Inuit Ataqatigiit, told the Guardian that “the Americans are welcome if they want to invest in Greenland.”

“But it is important to make sure that Greenland doesn’t owe anything back to the United States,” she continued. “We are sceptical about what they really want besides influence.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.