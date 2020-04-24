MIAMI (AP) - Three suspects have been taken into custody following a police-involved shooting, Miami police officials tweeted Friday.

Local media report that the incident began when an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle. Occupants of the car got out and started firing at her, hitting a taser on her belt. The officer wasn’t injured but fired back, grazing one of the suspects.

Authorities were seeking other suspects believed to have been in the car.

