More than a dozen crew members aboard a U.S. Navy destroyer operating in the Caribbean have tested positive for the coronavirus and one was medically evacuated to the United States for treatment, officials said Friday.

The sailor, who has not been identified, is stable and receiving care at a hospital in San Antonio after testing positive on Thursday, U.S. Navy officials said.

“The first patient transported is already improving and will self-isolate. We are taking every precaution to ensure we identify, isolate and prevent any further spread onboard the ship,” said Rear Adm. Don Gabrielson, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command.

A medical team was sent to the ship to conduct contact tracing and other tests. As of Friday morning, 17 additional sailors tested positive.

“Testing continues and we expect additional cases,” Navy officials said in a statement.

Navy officials said the ship will return to port where the crew will continue to clean and disinfect it, using protocols by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We will continue this aggressive approach to provide medical care to our sailors and work to mitigate further spread,” Navy officials said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.