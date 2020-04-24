A coalition of African-American faith and civil rights leaders is telling Georgia residents to stay home to fight the coronavirus as Gov. Brian Kemp reopens some businesses.

“This pandemic has ravaged black communities in both urban and rural areas,” states a letter signed by the Rev. Al Sharpton, the Rev. W. Franklyn Richardson, chairman of the Conference of National Black Churches, and Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, among others.

“We do not take it lightly to encourage members of our communities to defy the orders of state governors. But we are compelled by our faith, by our obligation as servants of God, and by our commitment as civil rights leaders, to speak life into our communities.”

The statement does not mention Mr. Kemp or other government officials by name.

Georgia officials on Friday moved ahead with plans to allow nonessential businesses to reopen, including hair salons, gyms and bowling alleys. Other businesses, including dine-in restaurants and theaters, will be allowed to open Monday. A statewide shelter-in-place order expires at the end of the month.

Black residents in Georgia have accounted for more than half of the deaths from COVID-19 in the state, although they represent 30% of the state’s population.

Friday’s statement says the signatories, representing 25 million people and more than 30,000 congregations, intend on remaining closed and worship virtually “however long it is necessary to do so.”

