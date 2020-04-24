Military planes will fly over cities across the U.S. over the next two weeks to thank health care workers, first responders and other personnel for their work in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, the Pentagon announced Friday.

As a “show of national solidarity,” military officials said the flight demonstration squadrons of the Navy and Air Force — better known as the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds, respectively — will begin the flyovers next week and will focus on the areas of the country hardest hit by the COVID-19 outbreak. Flights are expected to take to place every day or two until mid-May.

“We’re excited to fly over cities across America as our way of saying thanks to the health care workers, first responders, and all the people who selflessly run into the breach working to keep America strong,” said Gen. Dave Goldfein, chief of staff of the Air Force, and Adm. Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations. “This is also our way of showing that we are all in this together and that America’s spirit will prevail.”

Military officials said they’ll work with local officials to ensure that spectators who watch the flyovers adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The Pentagon hasn’t yet released a full schedule, but local media around the country have reported that flyovers are set for New York City, Chicago, Indianapolis, Austin, Texas, and elsewhere.

