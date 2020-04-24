A Connecticut town has canceled its plans to use drones to enforce social distancing restrictions after the town pushed back.

The company Draganfly said its drones would use cameras to monitor the heart rate and respiratory rate of residents and conduct fever detection as part of a first-of-its-kind program that prompted blowback from local residents.

Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe said the town’s decision to proceed with flying drones to surveil its population during the coronavirus crisis and gather their biometric data was “not well-received.”

“We heard and respect your concerns, and are therefore stepping back and re-considering the full impact of the technology and its use in law enforcement protocol,” Mr. Marpe said in a statement on Facebook.

Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell said his drones would not collect “individualized data” and would not identify people, in a video he released praising Westport before it scrapped the partnership on Thursday afternoon.

“The system takes population samples and provides this anonymized data to our public safety officials so that we can have clear data giving us indication of population health and allowing our officials to make decisions based on real data,” Mr. Chell said in the video. “This system and our work with public safety officials is so important because never again do we want to be in a situation where we’re having to make such drastic guesses for such tremendous decisions that affect not just human lives but also the economy and the world population.”

Mr. Chell said his company was “pleasantly overwhelmed” by the feedback from public safety agencies nationwide that are interested in using drones to conduct biometric surveillance on their constituents.

Westport may still be interested in the future. Westport Police Chief Foti Koskinas said on Facebook the police have scrapped the program now but hope to find appropriate scenarios where the town can work with the drones in the future. Westport previously began a drone program in 2016, and one of its officers has received a waiver from the Federal Aviation Administration to operate small unmanned aircraft systems.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.