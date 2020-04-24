LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Joe Biden scored presidential endorsements Friday from former Democratic Nebraska Sen. Ben Nelson and other state party officials and activists.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, announced the support in an email.

In a statement, Nelson praised Biden as “a fighter and advocate for our rural and urban communities alike, people from every background, Democrat or Republican.”

Nelson served as a senator from 2001 to 2013 and was Nebraska’s governor from 1991 to 1999.

Biden also received endorsements from Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb, Douglas County Commissioner Jim Cavanaugh, former state Sen. Al Davis, and other union and Democratic activists.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.