New organizations were quick to frame President Trump’s recent remarks about injecting disinfectant into coronavirus patients as a serious suggestion about a potential course of treatment. The misleading media coverage has already prompted the first call to remove Mr. Trump from office in its aftermath.

MoveOn, the 7-million member progressive activist organization, has issued an aggressive demand to remove the president, citing the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

“Trump’s comments about injecting disinfectant aren’t even the only incoherent, incompetent, or dangerous thing he’s said this week. More to the point, it’s not just Trump’s words but his actions that reveal his utter inability to discharge the duties of his office,” said executive director Rahna Epting in a statement which offered a laundry list of accusations against the president.

Among other things, Ms. Epting claimed Mr. Trump downplayed the threat of the virus “for months,” went golfing instead of preparing for the pandemic, failed to provide testing or protective gear for sick people \, and has not gotten relief to families in need. Many of these points have also been reflected in recent press coverage of Mr. Trump.

“He reportedly doesn’t attend coronavirus briefings, but rather governs by watching TV. His egotism, intentional ignorance, and lack of rudimentary understanding of or respect for the Constitution are clear evidence of his inability to govern. If it wasn’t already abundantly clear it should be now: it’s past time for the Cabinet to exercise its constitutional responsibility and remove Trump from office,” Ms. Epting said.

MSNBC analyst Mike Barnicle, in fact, has also called for Mr. Trump’s removal based on the remarks.

Both based their rationale for their move on Section 4 of the 25th Amendment which reads as follows:

“Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.”

