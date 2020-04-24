Joseph R. Biden said Thursday that President Trump will try to delay the November general election, because “that’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win.”

“Mark my words, I think he is going to try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held,” the former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said during an online fundraiser, NBC News reported.

“Imagine threatening not to fund the post office. Now, what in God’s name is that about? Other than trying to let the word out that he’s going to do all he can to make it very hard for people to vote,” Mr. Biden said. “That’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win.”

Mr. Trump does not have the authority to delay the Nov. 3 election and has never stated a desire to do so.

“Those are the incoherent, conspiracy theory ramblings of a lost candidate who is out of touch with reality,” Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the Trump campaign, said in a statement Friday. “President Trump has been clear that the election will happen on November 3.”

Mr. Trump has criticized a Democratic push for expanded mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying it may lead to fraud.

Mr. Biden said Thursday that Mr. Trump “is already trying to undermine the election with false claims of voter fraud and threatening to block essential COVID assistance if any extra funds go to U.S. Postal Service. It’s un-American,” Deadline reported.

“Republicans were trying to force in-person voting no matter the health cost. We have to figure out how we are going to conduct a full and fair and safe election in November, and no one should have to risk their lives to cast a ballot,” he said, CNN reported.

