CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina woman was sentenced to three years in prison for impersonating an FBI agent on an online dating site, and on a date.

Riane Brownlee, who identified herself as Agent Alexandria Mancini, posed in a dating profile with a fake FBI badge and a stolen gun, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina said Thursday in a news release.

Brownlee had prior convictions on various charges, including identity theft. The day she got arrested in February 2019, she told a date she was working as an undercover agent in a drug case without the awareness of law enforcement.

“Her record paints a picture of a person who will not be stopped from stealing people’s identity and using falsehoods to get what she wants,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Kaufmann.

Authorities said Brownlee, 39, was also driving a stolen car when she got arrested.

