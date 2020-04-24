CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire is set to receive at least $17 million for coronavirus testing in the latest emergency relief package, the state’s congressional delegation said.

President Donald Trump signed the measure into law Friday. It provides nearly $500 billion in funding for businesses, hospitals, and a nationwide testing program.

Testing for the virus has increased in New Hampshire. Health officials said Thursday that the state is testing nearly twice as many people each day as it was a week ago.

“This new law will help small businesses, including those who don’t have relationships with big banks, assist our hospitals as they fight this pandemic and help ramp-up testing nationwide which is absolutely critical to re-opening our economy,” said U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat.

___

THE NUMBERS

As of Thursday, more than 1,600 people in New Hampshire had tested positive for the virus and 51 had died. Over 500 people, or about a third, have recovered.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.