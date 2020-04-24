One person is dead following an early morning house fire in the Boston suburb of Belmont.

A motorist driving by reported the blaze Friday morning. Firefighters responded to the Birch Hill Road address and located one individual inside.

The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services said the individual later died from their injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by state and local authorities. Officials have not released the identity of the deceased.

