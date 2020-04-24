HOBBS, N.M. (AP) - The father of a New Mexico man with muscular dystrophy who died being bedridden for an unknown amount of time is facing charges in connection with his death.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports James Melvin Scott of Lovington was arrested Monday following a months-long investigation into the death of 23-year-old Brandon Logan Scott.

Authorities say Brandon Scott died of neglect and hadn’t been washed in months.

A criminal complaint said on Dec. 17, 2019, four days before Brandon Scott was pronounced dead, he hadn’t eaten for three days.

James Melvin Scott was charged with abuse of a resident resulting in death. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

It was not known if he had an attorney.

