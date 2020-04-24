YORKTOWN, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man has been charged with killing his mother and sister and dumping their bodies in an abandoned pool.

The Daily Press reports that authorities on Thursday charged Andrew Donald Buchert, 55, with the slayings of Patricia Buchert, 83, and Linda Buchert Daniels, 63.

Police say the killings at a home near Yorktown could have occurred as early as March 4. York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Shelley Ward said the women were first reported missing in late March after a friend asked police to preform a welfare check.

Police said Buchert initially told investigators that the women were out of town. But police said they later came back to the house to follow up and noticed a blue sheet “with a large red substance on it” and detected “an odor of decomposition coming from the area of the pool.”

Police said that Buchert admitted to killing his mother and sister. They also said it’s unclear how the women were killed. An autopsy is expected to determine their causes of death.

Buchert faces charges that include second-degree murder. He’s being held in jail without bond.

A judge appointed Doug Walter to be Buchert’s attorney. Walter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

