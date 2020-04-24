Roger Stone will begin selling branded face masks as Americans are asked to cover up to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic, the convicted former Trump adviser announced Thursday.

The longtime Republican consultant and former adviser to President Trump said on social media he will be marketing face masks bearing the slogan “Roger Stone Did Nothing Wrong.”

“The new “Roger Stone Did Nothing Wrong” Covid-19 masks are in production,” Stone announced on Instagram, referring to the infectious disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

“You will be able to order yours soon #freerogerstone,” Stone said in the posting.

Stone, 67, was sentenced in February to more than three years in prison after being found guilty of all seven counts brought against him by federal prosecutors as a result of the government’s investigation into the 2016 campaign.

He has recently begun advocating for a presidential pardon after a federal court judge ruled earlier this month against granting Stone’s request for a retrial.

Appearing on Fox News last week, Stone said he believed it would be “essentially a death sentence” for him to begin serving time behind bars amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Stone offered few details about the face masks in his Instagram post, including whether any profits made will be used to cover the costs of legal fees or given to charity or elsewhere. He did not immediately return a message requesting further information.

Video footage of Stone’s arrest by the FBI in early 2019 showed him wearing a “Roger Stone Did Nothing Wrong” T-shirt at the time he was taken into custody. He currently sells the shirt on his website to help fund his legal defense, along with other merchandise including autographed rocks — “Roger” stones — sold for $15 apiece.

Public health officials have recommended that Americans wear face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19, the diseased caused by the novel coronavirus. In recent weeks, the new corona virus has infected hundreds of thousands of Americans and killed roughly 50,000. The United States has a population of more than 300 million.

