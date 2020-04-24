President Trump said Friday he never gave his blessing to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s move to reopen some businesses like salons and tattoo parlors amid the coronavirus pandemic, deeming that notion “FAKE NEWS!”

“I (or @VP) never gave Governor Brian Kemp an OK on those few businesses outside of the Guidelines. FAKE NEWS!” the president said on Twitter.

Mr. Trump said spas, salons, tattoo parlors, and barber shops should take a “little slower path.”

“[B]ut I told the Governor to do what is right for the great people of Georgia (& USA)!” the president said.

CNN reported this week that Mr. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence called Mr. Kemp Tuesday evening and expressed support for the governor’s reopening plans.

A number of local elected leaders in the state have blasted Mr. Kemp for moving too quickly, and some businesses say they’re not going to open back up even if they’re allowed to.

Mr. Trump has said multiple times this week he’s not happy with the governor’s plans, and the fallout has divided Republicans in the state.

Rep. Doug Collins said this week that the idea of opening some businesses while Georgia is still under a stay-at-home order will create confusion.

The campaign of GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who is facing an intraparty challenge from Mr. Collins, subsequently blasted the congressman for taking “political cheap shots.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham of neighboring South Carolina said he’s with Mr. Trump.

“The best path forward is to follow the guidelines set by President Trump and his team,” Mr. Graham said. “Barber shops, hair salons, tattoo parlors, and other close quarter business activity will come after a successful [first phase].”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.