WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Police in Wichita are investigating the shooting death of a 30-year-old man in the city’s Delano neighborhood.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday, police said in a Friday news release. Arriving officers found Blake Mayers, of Wichita, on the front porch of a home with a gunshot wound to his body. Police said Mayes was taken to a hospital, where he died.

An initial investigation revealed a disturbance had occurred at the home involving Mayes and three other people before Mayes was shot, police said. No arrests had been reported by midday Friday.

