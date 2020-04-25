President Trump touted the production of ventilators and deployment of them to states to combat the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, saying no one has been denied a breathing machine.

“It is a wonderful feeling to know that our States are loaded up with Ventilators, many brand new and high quality just off of our production lines, and that we are now in a position to help other countries that so desperately need them. Every person needing a Ventilator got one!” the president tweeted.

He also said he had spoken to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali who stressed his country needs ventilators. Mr. Trump said the U.S. is in a position to help.

The president triggered the Defense Production Act to mandate more ventilators to be produced over the course of this month in an effort to ensure there would be enough machines amidst the pandemic.

After initial projections overshot the number of ventilators that have been needed, the president has said the U.S. has enough to send to other countries in need.

