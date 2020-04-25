Michigan state Rep. Karen Whitsett, a Democrat, said Saturday she won’t be silenced as her own party is planning to censure her after she praised President Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms. Whitsett praised the president at the White House after she took chloroquine to recover from COVID-19, a drug the president has touted. In a subsequent study, however, the drug has since been determined unsuccessful in treating coronavirus patients, despite initial anecdotal success stories.

Ms. Whitsett told Fox News she believes her own party is censuring her because of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has faced protests over her shut-down order that some said was patchwork. Ms. Whitmer has also been mentioned as a possible vice presidential pick for former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic frontrunner and presumed nominee.

“It’s a shame that she’s doing this. It’s politics at its best,” Ms. Whitsett told Fox News. “I guess this is teaching me to be in my place and this is not going to stop me.”

The resolution says Ms. Whitsett praised the president’s COVID-19 response, which endangered the people of Michigan.

Despite the blowback from her own colleagues, Ms. Whitsett said she will remain a Democrat and not join the Republican Party.

