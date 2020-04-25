A recent study found nearly all patients who needed ventilators in New York died from COVID-19.

About 20 percent of COVID-19 patients at Northwell Health, one of the largest health care providers in New York, passed away from the coronavirus and 88 percent of those placed on ventilators had died, CNN reported Thursday.

The results came from a study by the Journal of the American Medical Association, which looked at 5,700 patients with Northwell Health, but final outcomes were only known for about 2,600.

According to CNN, only 12 percent of patients in the study needed ventilators.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.