President Trump shared a tweet Saturday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, telling people to go to their medical provider if they think they need to be tested for COVID-19, touting the number of tests administered thus far.

He said the nation has passed five million tests, more than any other country.

“Many testing sites are, and have been, open & available. Just passed 5 Million Tests, far more than any other country in the world. In fact, more than all other major countries combined! Don’t believe the Fake News!” the president tweeted Saturday.

He also shared another tweet from the CDC, warning people to read the labels on disinfectants before using them after the president faced blowback for suggesting disinfectant and sunlight should be studied for medical use in treating COVID-19 patients.

Media pundits criticized the president for suggesting disinfectants could be used to treat people sick with the coronavirus.

