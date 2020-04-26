Chris Matthews is admitting to “inappropriate” behavior as an MSNBC host and praised as “very credible” the complaint that ended his 20-year career as “Hardball” host.

Mr. Matthews told Vanity Fair in his first interview since his resignation that he “didn’t argue about” and “didn’t deny” journalist Laura Bassett’s claim he had sexually harassed her.

“I accepted the credibility of the complaint” Ms. Bassett made in a CQ article published two months ago, he said.

“I didn’t want to challenge the person that made the complaint and wrote the article. I thought it was very credible and certainly within the person’s rights to write that article, of course. That was highly justified,” Mr. Matthews told Vanity Fair.

According to Ms. Bassett, she was getting ready for an appearance on his show in 2016, when Mr. Matthews, who is married, “looked over at me in the makeup chair next to him and said, ‘Why haven’t I fallen in love with you yet?’”

Her complaint about Mr. Matthews was not the first lodged against him.

Mr. Matthews said that “to repeat myself, it’s inappropriate in the workplace to compliment somebody on their appearance, this is in the makeup chair, and I did it.”

