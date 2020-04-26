A pair of governors on Sunday reported an uptick in calls to poison control and an emergency hotline after President Trump had floated injecting disinfectant as a possible coronavirus treatment last week.

“All I know is this: when the person with the most powerful position on the planet is encouraging people to think about disinfectants, whether it was serious or not, people listen,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“And so we have seen an increase in numbers of people calling poison control and so I think it’s really important that every one us with a platform disseminate medically accurate information,” Ms. Whitmer said. “And I want to say, unequivocally, no one should be using disinfectant - to digest it to fight COVID-19. Please don’t do it. Just don’t do it.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said his state’s emergency health department hotline got hundreds of calls seeking guidance on whether it was right to ingest Clorox or alcohol cleaning products as a treatment for COVID-19.

“I think the president’s got to focus on the message, stick to a message and make sure that these press conferences are fact-based,” Mr. Hogan said on the program.

Mr. Trump on Thursday had raised the idea of injecting disinfectant to try to knock out the virus.

“I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning,” the president had said. “Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. So, that, you’re going to have to use medical doctors with.”

On Friday, the president claimed he was sarcastically trolling the media with the comments.

On Saturday, he suggested the daily White House coronavirus task force briefings, where he had made the remarks about disinfectants, aren’t worth his time.

“They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort!” he said on Twitter.

