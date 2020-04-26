Observers continue to ponder the situation of Tara Reade, a former Senate aide to then-Sen. Joseph R. Biden of Delaware. She has accused him of sexual misconduct in a 1993 encounter, complaints about which now seem to have been verified by a video clip from “Larry King Live” which aired on CNN on Aug. 11, 1993.

A female caller asked the prime-time host for advice in handling certain “problems” with a prominent senator; Ms. Reade confirmed to CNN just 48 hours ago that she was certain that the woman was her late mother.

Such goings would make ideal fodder for the great Sunday talk fest on the networks, right? Uh, no.

“Crickets on the Sunday talk shows. After corroborating evidence of Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden emerged from an episode of “Larry King Live” from 1993, one would think that would merit a mention on Sunday shows,” says Steve Guest, rapid response director for the Republican National Committee.

He cited “zero mentions on all five Sunday broadcasts, including CNN’s “State Of The Union” and NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“That’s five hours of coverage and not one single mention,” Mr. Guest said.

“The mainstream media’s coverage of the Reade allegations has made it very clear: sexual assault allegations will be given wall to wall coverage if they are made against a prominent Republican, whether corroborating evidence exists or not. But allegations against Democrats will be swept aside, even if corroborating evidence to support the allegation exists. The word ‘shameful’ doesn’t even begin to describe this incredible pattern by our media,” he observed.

Ms. Reade herself went on Fox News over the weekend to note the double standard.

“I think it’s shocking that this much time has passed and that he is an actual nominee for president and they’re not asking the questions. He’s been on ‘Anderson Cooper’ at least twice where he was not asked,” she said in an interview.

“I guess my question is, if this were Donald Trump, would they treat it the same way? If this were Brett Kavanaugh, did they treat it the same way?” Ms. Reade said. “In other words, it’s politics and political agenda playing a role in objective reporting and asking the question.”

VOTERS DOUBT BIDEN CAN WIN

Despite endless press attacks on President Trump, he still holds a unique advantage in the presidential election. His main rival in the race does not appear to be instilling much voter confidence.

“Joe Biden may be the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, but the former vice president has a unique problem among registered voters: a lot of people who prefer him don’t think he’ll win,” writes Kathy Frankovic, a senior analyst with YouGov polls.

“Registered voters favor Joe Biden but are skeptical he can beat” Mr. Trump, she says.

Here are the telling numbers: The poll found that among all voters, 48% favor Mr. Biden, 42% favor Mr. Trump. Yet when asked who will actually win the election, 57% of the respondents said Mr. Trump would emerge the victor, while 43% cited Mr. Biden as the top dog.

“Biden holds his six-point lead over President Donald Trump when registered voters are asked how they will vote. But when those voters are asked who will win the election, confidence in a Biden win is just 43 percent,” summarizes Ms. Frankovic. “Not only do a majority of registered voters not think Biden will win the November election, neither do almost one in five of his own anticipated voters.”

THE TRUE COST OF ELECTION

A few stark numbers say much about the real cost of the election for President Trump.

These numbers have been compiled by Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA and author of “The MAGA Doctrine: The Only Ideas that will Win the Future.”

He points out that Mr. Trump’s net worth before running for president in 2016 was $4.5 billion. When then-Democratic candidate Barack Obama ran in 2008, his net worth was $3 million, while Bill Clinton was worth $400,000 when he first ran in 1992.

And today?

The Trump fortune now stands at $3 billion, while the Obamas are worth $135 million and the Clinton’s $100 million, Mr. Kirk reports.

“Trump lost money running for public office So why is he the only one donating his salary?” the analyst asked in a tweet Sunday.

STEPPING UP TO HELP

He was the heartthrob singer of another era, his trademark voice selling some 45 million records during the 1950s and ‘60s. Pat Boone has stepped forward to record once again — this time to support first responders in need of personal protection equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

He joins the growing population of celebrities, actors and entertainers who have used their fame or talent to draw attention to the same cause.

Mr. Boone has recorded a 60-second public service announcement on behalf of the National Sheriffs’ Association, which is raising money to obtain masks, gloves, face visors, disposable gowns, hand sanitizer and disinfectant. The intended recipients are sheriff deputies, police, firefighters and EMTs.

His announcement is now in the hands of 800 radio stations nationwide. The funds are being raised through the National Sheriffs’ Educational Foundation, which says that donations of equipment from businesses are also welcome.

Country music duo Wynonna and Naomi Judd also recorded a video from their kitchen in Tennessee on behalf of the organization, the spot now circulating through social media and via YouTube.

“The first responders keep us safe. Let’s do our part to keep them safe too,” Wynonna Judd advises in their message.

POLL DU JOUR

• 46% of Americans plan to travel once the coronavirus lockdown ends.

• 52% of this group will travel within the U.S., 23% are unsure of their destination, 10% will make an international trip.

• 42% of this group will visit family and friends, 40% will go on a leisure trip, 10% are unsure of their plans.

• 85% of this group will travel for business.

• 42% overall did not have to cancel travel plans because of the coronavirus because they had no travel or vacation plans.

• 34% had to cancel or delay their plans, 24% had to cancel a trip which was already booked.

Source: A Piplsay/Market Cube online survey of 30,587 U.S. adults conducted April 1-21.

• Kindly follow Jennifer Harper on Twitter @HarperBulletin.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.