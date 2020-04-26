The Professional Bull Riders tour returned from a five-week hiatus this weekend, holding an event in an empty arena in Oklahoma, in what appears to be the first professional sport to resume in the U.S. after the coronavirus pandemic forced leagues to suspend play.

PBR’s Las Vegas Invitational was moved from Nevada to Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma, where COVID-19 restrictions were not as strict, and no fans were allowed to attend the event. Forty-one contestants competed across Saturday and Sunday.

“We’ve had plenty of space to be safe and responsible as we get our PBR family back to work, and hopefully our process will pave the way for other sports,” PBR CEO Sean Gleason said in a video posted to Twitter. “We stand united with those fighting coronavirus on the front lines, and with you at home, our dedicated and loyal fans.

“But this is championship Sunday here at PBR, and it’s time to get back to work with the hardest-working production team in all of sports, bringing it to you live, right now.”

In a press release, Gleason said the bull-riding circuit had worked with city, county and state officials to develop a “comprehensive safety and wellness plan.” The athletes and crew members were told to follow the CDC’s social distancing guidelines; at the beginning of Saturday’s TV broadcast, Gleason said “we are in lockdown” at the arena in Oklahoma.

“We believe every American has an obligation to get our country and economy back on track - not by rushing ahead blindly, but in safe and responsible ways,” he said. “We used cowboy grit, determination and ingenuity to develop a comprehensive plan to give our PBR family an opportunity to provide for their own loved ones during these challenging times.”

A Morning Consult poll found that sports fans are split along political lines regarding when sports in the U.S. should return. Republican sports fans (41%) were roughly twice as likely to say sports should return as soon as possible — even if it meant doing so without fans — as Democrats (21%).

PBR plans to hold more of its events, also closed to fans, at Lazy E Arena May 9-10 and 16-17.

