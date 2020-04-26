BURIEN, Wash. (AP) - A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in the shooting death of a 35-year-old Burien man.

The King County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday the teenager has been booked into a youth service center for investigation of murder, KOMO-TV reported.

Authorities said the 35-year-old victim was shot in the head Tuesday, and later died in a hospital. It was not immediately clear how the two knew each other or how investigators linked the teenager to the crime.

Neither the teen or the victim was immediately identified.

