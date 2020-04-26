Maryland, Virginia and the District saw an increase of over 3,600 new coronavirus cases this weekend, bringing the region’s total to over 35,000 confirmed cases.

Maryland reported the biggest increase in new cases this weekend with 1,965 and also reported 104 new deaths. The state now totals 18,581 cases and 827 deaths, with a population of 6 million.

Virginia saw an increase of 1,376 new cases of the coronavirus and reported 29 new deaths, bringing the commonwealth’s totals to 12,970 cases and 448 deaths from a population of about 8.5 million.

The District confirmed 313 new cases and 25 deaths over the weekend. The city now tallies 3,841 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 178 deaths out of a population of about 700,000.

Maryland reported 1,177 people have been released from isolation, while the District reported 657 total recoveries. Virginia does not release this information.

Especially as the jurisdictions ramp up their testing efforts, the rate of positive tests will be a metric health departments use to measure the spread of the virus.

In the District, 18% of those tested on Saturday and 22% of those tested on Friday came back positive.

And in Maryland, 10% of those tested on Saturday and 26% of those tested on Friday came back positive.

Virginia does not share daily numbers of those tested; overall, 17% of all of the coronavirus tests done in the state yielded positive results.

