At least 955 crew members aboard the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the U.S. Navy.

Every member aboard the coronavirus-stricken ship has been tested for the highly contagious virus.

As of Monday, 14 crew members have recovered. The Navy explained that they do not count a case as recovered until the sailor has tested negative twice.

The 5,000-person ship was the subject of national headlines earlier this month after Captain Brett Crozier was fired when a letter he wrote pleading for help for his was published in the San Francisco Chronicle.

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly later resigned over the incident after calls grew for his dismissal. The Pentagon is currently reviewing the situation and is considering reinstating Capt. Crozier.

