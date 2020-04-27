D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser selected former National Security Adviser Susan E. Rice and former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff to co-chair her reopen D.C. advisory group.

Miss Bowser said she chose Ms. Rice, who served in the Clinton and Obama administrations, and Mr. Chertoff, who served in the George W. Bush administration, for their national and international experience.

“A lot of people in D.C. have had this experience: I will send them a note and say, ‘I have a great opportunity for you to serve your city, can I call you?’ And that’s how both of those conversations started,” Miss Bowser said Monday at a press conference.

She added that former D.C. Mayors Anthony Williams and Adrian Fenty, D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, D.C. Chief Finance Officer Jeffrey DeWitt, senior mayoral adviser Beverly Perry and Nicole Lurie, former assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will advise each of the group’s industry-focused committees.

The committees will report on May 11 its recommendations on how the District should reopen, and Miss Bowser said she will rely on D.C. Department of Health officials’ recommendations on when the city will reopen.

The 12 committees will focus on:

⦁ Real estate and construction.

⦁ Transportation and infrastructure.

⦁ Health innovation and workforce.

⦁ Open spaces and recreation.

⦁ Education and childcare.

⦁ Restaurants and food.

⦁ Faith, arts, culture, hotels, sports and entertainment.

⦁ Small businesses and retail.

⦁ Human services, social services and health.

⦁ Social interactions.

⦁ Government operations, public safety and criminal justice.

⦁ Equity and vulnerable populations.

On April 29, the committee chairs of the advisory group will hold a virtual town hall to answer residents’ questions.

D.C. residents also should expect to receive robocalls from former first lady Michelle Obama, who also will appear on the radio to provide information about testing for coronavirus and how to stay safe.

Miss Bowser said Mrs. Obama’s office reached out to her with inquiries about how the former first lady can help.

