Journalist/author Miles Harvey says he agrees with his publisher’s decision to delay the release of his latest biography by two weeks due to closed bookstores and frozen distribution lines during the coronavirus lockdowns.

But he notes: “There’s a very good chance that the bookstores won’t be any more open on July 14 than on May 12.”

Book publishers and sellers are dealing with their issues during the pandemic.

Sales have spiked, with stay-at-home orders forcing people to explore new (or old) forms of entertainment and information. Publisher’s Weekly reported Friday that online distributor Bookshop has boasted a 2,000% increase in sales.

Still, getting books into readers’ hands is a key issue. In-store browsing is prohibited in many places. And Amazon briefly stopped selling books during the first weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, having focused on essential items like toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

“In the current situation, we are prioritising the products that people most need and want, and we are seeing strong customer demand for books, particularly children’s books and educational titles,” an Amazon spokesperson said Monday in an email.

Meanwhile, summer and fall book festivals are being canceled across the nation, publishers are pushing spring release dates to the summer and fall, and stores are sending pallets of books to warehouses for storage.

The Association of American Publishers sounded a warning last week that the pandemic is an existential threat for local bookstores, which “face the very real possibility that they will never open their doors again.”

“We’re all doing our best to adjust, but we don’t know what we’re adjusting to,” said Dennis Johnson, co-founder of independent publisher Melville House.

Some relief came in the latest emergency funding for small business payrolls. On Friday, President Trump signed legislation providing more than $300 billion.

Until bookstores and festivals reopen, it’ll take new tools for independent booksellers to stay afloat.

Some bookstores are advertising curbside pick-up and online sales. Capitol Hill Books in Washington, D.C., is physically closed, but patrons can still purchase a special “grab bag” (curated by the staff).

Smaller chains, such as Books & Books, with six locations in South Florida, told WLRN public radio in Miami that it been selling gift cards, calling it “Christmas in April.”

There’s also renewed hope in big names spurring online sales. Last week, Stephen King’s latest horror novel, “If It Bleeds,” was published to positive reviews. This week, John Grisham, who has sold more than 300 million books, is scheduled to drop “Camino Winds.” And he’s slated to drop another legal thriller in the fall.

Lemuria Books in Jackson, Mississippi, told The Mississippi Business Journal that Mr. Grisham’s releases are usually a “high traffic event” for the bookstore, which is offering curbside delivery and online sales.

More good news came Monday: Publishing industry sales rose 3% during January and February over the same period in 2019, according to the Association of American Publishers’ StatShot report.

Mr. Harvey is looking past the July 14 release of his biography of 19-century con man James Strong, “The King of Confidence.” And his publisher, Little, Brown and Co., says it’s seeking news to reach out to stores and readers in advance of its release.

Mr. Harvey, whose writing supplements his income from teaching, is still eying a September festival in Chicago.

“I was just emailing with one of the organizers who said today, ‘You know, we’re just not sure how we’re going to have a big book festival and enforce a 6-foot range.’ But for now, it’s on,” he said. “I think like a lot of people, with my professional life is in a little bit of limbo.”

