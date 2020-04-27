President Trump said Monday he will not use the coronavirus crisis to try and delay the general election in November.

“Why would I do that? November 3rd, it’s a good number,” Mr. Trump said.

The president was responding to comments from former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, his presumptive foe in November, who speculated Mr. Trump would try to “kick back the election.”

The coronavirus pandemic and associated social distancing rules have upended the primary election season, with New York moving to cancel its primary now that Mr. Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Mr. Trump suggested Mr. Biden was being swayed by outside voices and didn’t come up with the theory on his own.

“I’m not thinking about it at all,” Mr. Trump said. “Not at all.”

